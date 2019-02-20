Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal would take WWII-type effort: Former NRG CEO

Talk, chatter, criticism and support swirling around the Green New Deal pitch by Democratic lawmakers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

The 14 page resolution released in February envisions a 10-year plan to phase out all fossil fuels, convert to 100 percent renewables with millions of jobs created through a modern FDR New Deal-style massive public projects retrofitting buildings and transitioning into electrified transportation.

While politicians from both sides of the aisle battle it out on the plan's feasibility, former NRG CEO David Crane said on FOX Business' "Countdown to the Closing Bell' Wednesday," “More renewable energy, electrification of our transportation and improving our buildings and that will create jobs.”

Crane also said it is more viable and immediate versus AOC’s 10-year plan.