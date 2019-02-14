Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal destroys low-cost energy: Robert Murray

Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal will destroy America and senators who support it should know better.

“It can’t work. They are attempting to legislate the laws of physics — you can’t do that,” Murray told FOX Business’ Connell McShane on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” on Wednesday. “And in the process they are attempting to destroy reliable low-cost electricity supplies in America.”

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described Democratic socialist introduced the Green New Deal in the House. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., introduced it in the Senate. It has also been endorsed by top 2020 contenders including, Sen.s Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders, that requires a government-led overhaul to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. But Murray is concerned that these politicians are trying to deceive Americans on energy supply.

“These new Congresspersons such as Ms. [Ocasio-Cortez] — they don’t know what they don’t know. That could be excused,” he said. “But those senators who are supporting this, [I] find it so damaging to our country… Senators Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren [of] Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders [of] Vermont, Jeff Merkley [of] Oregon --- they should know better.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that he plans to hold a vote on the resolution. Murray, who is one of the largest independent operators of coal mines in the U.S., said it’s important to call out these senators.

“People really need to understand the complicated issues on the energy and electric supplies,” he said. “They take low-cost electricity for granted. Flip the switch — there it is. Unfortunately the Green New Deal destroys it.”