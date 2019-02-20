Ocasio-Cortez's role in driving Amazon out of New York City blasted in new billboard

Every New Yorker -- and tourist -- will now know that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is to be partially blamed for Amazon's recent pullout of its planned headquarters in the city's borough of Queens.

A new billboard funded by the Job Creators Network debuted on Wednesday in Times Square calling out Ocasio-Cortez for her role in Amazon's canceled plans for the headquarters, known as HQ2.

The billboard -- which will be located on 42nd street near 8th Avenue for one week beginning on Wednesday -- is headlined with "Amazon Pullout, Thanks for Nothing, AOC."

The ad goes on to detail the economic consequences of Ocasio-Cortez's part in New York City losing 25,000 high-paying jobs, $4 billion in wages and taking a $12 billion hit in lost economic activity for the state.

“The Amazon pullout is a perfect example of what we’ve been saying: socialism takes and capitalism creates,” Alfredo Ortiz, JCN president and CEO said in a release on Wednesday.

“The economic consequences of the HQ2 termination gives America a small taste of the harm that is to come if Ocasio-Cortez’s anti-business canon comes to fruition and is made federal policy.”

Last week, Amazon announced it pulled out of its plan to build a second headquarters in Long Island City following a flood of opposition from city and state officials, including Ocasio-Cortez, who heavily criticized Amazon for taking massive tax breaks from the state worth an estimated $1.525 billion despite being a "billion-dollar company."

Following the news, Ocasio-Cortez immediately tweeted celebrating Amazon's departure.