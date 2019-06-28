You can have a ‘really high paying' job and ‘live in paradise’ in this state, governor says

After decades of losing “things have really changed” in one Eastern state, according to its governor.

“Tourism is booming," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. "Our coal industry is back to work. Manufacturing is growing. There are so many things from the Trump tax cuts to the relationship with Trump to everything under the sun – everything is moving in a positive way in West Virginia, and we are really proud of it,”

West Virginia is now also the leading state in the U.S. for income growth -- and there are still plenty of jobs to go around, he said.

“We have really high-paying jobs here,” he said. “And you can have a fabulous job and live in paradise.”

Although there’s still a “lot of work to do” and there are “a lot of people that are out there hurting,” Justice vowed to continue to help people struggling in his state.

