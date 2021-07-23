Expand / Collapse search
Janet Yellen

Yellen urges Congress to raise debt limit, warns Treasury will deploy 'extraordinary measures' soon

Yellen: Treasury to deploy 'extraordinary measures' on Aug. 2 if Congress fails to lift debt limit

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 23

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling by the end of the month, warning that her department will need to deploy "extraordinary measures" beginning Aug. 2 to prevent the U.S. government from defaulting. 

"If Congress has not acted to suspend or increase the d ebt limit by Monday, August 2, 2021, Treasury will need to start taking certain additional extraordinary measures in order to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations," Yellen wrote in a letter to the top four congressional leaders.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.