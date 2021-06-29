Wisconsin is ground zero for Biden's infrastructure-jobs push

Wisconsin is ground zero for President Biden as he hits the road pitching the bipartisan infrastructure deal, he's also making the case that the U.S. needs the very expensive American Jobs Plan.

BIDEN TAX BIDEN TO THOSE MAKING $400K: I LOVE YOU BUT I DON'T MIND IF YOUR TAXES GO UP

In May of 2020, the unemployment rate in Wisconsin was 10.4%. Fast forward to May 2021 and it's down to 3.9%. Even so, the White House is failing to mention that for most of 2020 the economy was in a self-imposed shutdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 throwing millions out of work.

Starting Wednesday economists will get the first of three jobs reports this week with the ADP National Employment Report, which offers a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment. On Thursday the weekly jobless claims will be released and Friday's monthly jobs report from the Department of Labor for June in which employers are expected to have added 690,000 positions up from May's 559,000. The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 5.7% from 5.8%, according to Refinitiv estimates.

BIDEN TAX CHANGES TO EXEMPT FARMERS, FAMILY BUSINESSES: WH OFFICIAL

"This is a generational investment to modernize our infrastructure, creating millions of good-paying jobs. That's not coming to me that's coming from Wall Street, millions of good-paying jobs, and position, America to compete with the rest of the world the 21st century" Biden said Tuesday.

Still, bipartisan support in the Senate for the infrastructure deal may be fading. Senator Roger Marshall, the GOP junior senator from Kansas, said he is "furious" at President Biden for agreeing to a deal and then saying hours later that it had to be linked to a reconciliation bill.

"Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me and the President's pulled it on us three times," said Marshall.

The first-term senator noted that "Senate Democrats, Republicans worked their tails off" for what he called "a solid plan." Marshall said he is now "pretty skeptical" of passage because if "you don't trust the person across the table negotiating with you, it's really hard to get to yes."

The president hopes to win the support of the general public to push both Republicans and progressive Democrats. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her weekly news conference said she would not bring up the bipartisan infrastructure package without the U.S. Senate first passing the rest of what Democrats want in a reconciliation bill.