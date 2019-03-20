Hassett: Blue collar jobs, wages 'skyrocketing'

Blue collar jobs are rising steeply, according to White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett.

“Were seeing Blue collar jobs skyrocket,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Wednesday. “People who were out of the labor force, who were discouraged saying don't bother, they are searching back in to the labor force.”

What’s more, wages are also "skyrocketing," especially for the bottom 10% of Americans.

“My favorite wage story-- that bottom 10% of wage distribution -- their wages are growing 6.5%,” he said. “President Trump’s policies are going into those, you know, places, the distressed communities where factories closed, they are reopening factories, creating jobs and driving family incomes higher.”

Wage growth in February jumped 3.4 percent year-over year, the fastest pace since April 2009.