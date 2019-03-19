Hassett on GM: Manufacturer trouble is an 'idiosyncratic thing'

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett said he’s “optimistic” about auto production in 2019.

Continue Reading Below

“There’s so much business coming back to the U.S. and so much auto business,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

His comments come on the heels of President Trump ratcheting up criticisms of General Motors this weekend over the closure of its Lordstown, Ohio, plant.

In a series of tweets Trump ripped GM and urged its CEO, Mary Barra, and the UAW Union to "Bring jobs home!" and reopen the plant quickly.

“We now have the best Economy in the World, the envy of all. Get that big, beautiful plant in Ohio open now,” Trump Tweeted on Monday.

Advertisement

Last year, the automaker announced plans to slash 15 percent of its salaried workforce and halt production at five plants in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Ontario. As a result, the Lordstown plant shut down in March and about 1,500 workers were laid off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

However, in Hassett’s opinion the manufacturer's issue is peculiar.

“We are getting news from foreign automakers about plant expansions,” he said. “And new plants that they are building here in the U.S. that if a specific manufacturer is having trouble then I think that that’s an idiosyncratic thing.”