Ways for companies to give back this holiday season – and still make bucks

“Giving Tuesday" is the annual day kicking off the holiday season in which businesses globally give back to their community whether it’s through acts of kindness, time, money or support, by highlighting stories featuring others giving back.

Vince Thompson, founder and CEO of the marketing agency MELT said there are five ways for companies to give back and still make money:

Expand your reach

Encourage employees to help

Launch a charity drive

Provide selected pro bono work

Help other businesses

“Good will is good business,” Thompson said. “To whom much has been given, much is expected. As we are all dealing with the many effects of COVID-19, working from home, and enduring the mental strain of these stressful, uncertain times, seeking to do good right now is one of the most important things a person or a company can do.”

One small business has used those guideposts to stay afloat on Capitalism Island – otherwise known as Manhattan.

Maximilian Caraballo, owner of a sports bar called Boys Don’t Cry, told Fox Business: “The Lower East Side, to us, is special, in the sense that it still has that ‘old New York’ sense of community and camaraderie. There’s a sense of pride, and of interest in supporting your friends and neighbors, that has always been one of the things that makes New York truly special."

The bar has turned its kitchen over to help create stand-alone establishments, It also makes much of its own alcohol -- from rum and wine to beer to cider -- and does so in partnership with other small businesses in the city and neighboring states. "We’re proud to support local business," said Carabello, "and eternally grateful for the support that they show us.”

Bigger companies are using their name factors to drive greater impact.

Toyota’s Giving Tuesday activities impact a variety of causes and organizations local to its U.S. facilities and operations, including:

Children’s health centers

Homeless shelters

Food banks

Senior meal delivery services

Rehabilitation and recovery organizations

Museums, orchestras and the arts

Emergency and needed supplies for children and teachers

Counseling, medical, utility and mobility assistance

“With traditional giving events postponed or canceled this year, we can still come together for a good cause to help our neighbors in need,” said Sean Suggs, group vice president, Toyota Social Innovation. “We hope these grants help organizations bring holiday cheer to families in need, further support front line responders, and provide additional resources for teachers.”

The Salvation Army is stepping up its game in a tough year, partnering with organizations like RescueChristmas.org to www.walmartangeltree.org.

“As we reflect and give thanks for our blessings during this time of the year, it’s also a time to think of our neighbors,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army, “We’ve already seen a tsunami of need this year, and we don’t anticipate that changing for many months, if not years."

Since March, The Salvation Army has served more than 100 million meals and provided over 1.6 million nights of shelter. But Hodder said, "Those services cannot be sustained at such unprecedented rates without generous support. We are thankful for those who help bring hope to those who might not otherwise have any.”

