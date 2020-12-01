On Giving Tuesday, here’s how to show gratitude on Instagram

Thanksgiving may be over, but there's still a lot to be thankful for.

Instagram is participating in “Giving Tuesday," the annual holiday in which people globally give back to their community whether it’s through acts of kindness, time, money or support, by highlighting stories featuring others giving back.

Users can expect a “Giving Tuesday” story at the beginning of their “stories” section on the app. Users can use the “Donation” or “I Donated” stickers to show causes they’re committed to and their stories will be included in the feed. Followers will also be able to see donation efforts.

The tool is intended to shed light on people giving back and provide users with guidance on how they can get in on the generosity spirit.

“Use the donation sticker and your story will get added to a shared #GivingTuesday story where friends can see the good you’re doing,” Instagram tweeted.

The initiative is also focusing on giving back to small businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses encouraging users to tag #BuyBlack. The photo-sharing platform also has shopping features that will allow users to buy items from local retailers or restaurants directly.

Users can also share fundraisers for nonprofits in their feeds.

