DEMOCRATIC DEBATE: Warren, Democrats refuse to say middle-class taxes will rise under Medicare for All

Will taxes rise for middle-class Americans during a transition to a single-payer system? Democrats don’t want to say.

Continue Reading Below

During the second round of Democratic debates on Tuesday night in Detroit, 2020 candidates were faced, point-blank, with the question about whether American households would have to pay more in order to implement a Medicare for All plan. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was only one of several lawmakers who wholly dodged the question.

“Giant corporations and billionaires are going to pay more,” Warren said. “For middle-class families total costs would go down.”

Former Maryland congressman John Delaney did not directly answer the question, nor did South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg also advocated for a public alternative, which he believes would incentivize people to walk away from corporate options.

Advertisement

During the first round of debates in Miami last month, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said middle-class taxes would have to rise in order to fund the program. However, he noted that these people would save overall via lower overall health care costs.

Former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke said taxes would not rise on middle-class taxpayers, but he also does not believe in taking away people’s choice for the private insurance they have.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Sen. Amy Klobuchar advocated for a public option. She criticized Sanders for being on a public option bill just last year.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper also suggested he supported a public option.