Walt Disney World resorts' new 'sophisticated' restaurant to require dress code

A new steakhouse coming to Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is going to require guests to change out of their typical resort attire.

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina started accepting reservations last week, and its website makes clear that guests may need to change if they spent the day at a park.

"This restaurant is one of our Signature Dining experiences," its website reads. "Guests are expected to dress accordingly in attire that respects the restaurant’s sophisticated and upscale aesthetic. Clothing should be clean, neat and in good condition, free from offensive language and/or graphics. Please no swimwear."

The "newest celebrity chef restaurant" will join 23 other restaurants and lounges on the property, according to a press release. The earliest reservation currently available to book is July 26.

"The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin continues to distinguish itself with its food and beverage program," Sean Verney, area general manager of the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin said in an April press release. "Welcoming Chef Mina to our culinary offerings continues to push us forward in our efforts to provide guests heightened dining experiences."

Mina is a James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur. Along with "premium cuts of beef and seafood," guests at the new restaurant will be able to enjoy "decadent signature desserts, accented by world-class beverage offerings."

A menu with prices for the restaurant is not yet available.

"The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is the ideal location for Bourbon Steak," Mina said in a statement.

"Their strong commitment to culinary excellence aligns perfectly with our vision at The Mina Group. We see it as an ideal partnership, and I look forward to spending time with the local team to realize this dynamic new project. Each Bourbon Steak is uniquely designed to represent the environment it is in, and I’m excited to unveil what we have in store for Orlando."

Although "located within walking distance to EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios," according to the hotel's website, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is not owned nor operated by Disney. Rather, it is owned by Tishman Realty & Construction Corporation and MetLife, and managed by Marriott International, Inc.

Guests of the resort still receive Disney benefits, such as early theme park entry and complimentary transportation.