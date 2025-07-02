Waffle House drops 50-cent egg surcharge

Waffle House dropped a 50-cent per egg surcharge this week as prices of the popular breakfast food have stabilized.

The chain announced the "egg-cellent news" on X, writing in a post that "the egg surcharge is officially off the menu" and thanking its customers for understanding.

The egg surcharge went into effect in early February.

At the time, the company blamed an egg shortage caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) — or bird flu — for the dramatic increase in egg prices, saying that "consumers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions."

"Rather than increasing prices across the menu, this is a temporary targeted surcharge tied to the unprecedented rise in egg prices," the company had said, adding that eggs will remain a key ingredient in its menu.

With more than 1,900 locations in 25 states, predominantly in the Midwest and the South, Waffle House said it hoped "these price fluctuations will be short-lived."

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said last week that "When President Trump entered office, the cost of eggs was at a record high, seriously denting consumers’ wallets after years of awful inflation.

"On my first day as Secretary, we got to work to implement a five-pronged strategy to improve biosecurity on the farm and lower egg prices on grocery store shelves. The plan has worked, and families are seeing relief with egg prices driving food deflation in the April Consumer Price Index," she added.

