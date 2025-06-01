Price of eggs has dropped 61% since Trump took office

The price of eggs has dropped just over 61% since President Donald Trump took office in January, after spiking to an all-time high in March.

The most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows white, large shell eggs are now $2.52 per dozen nationally. On Jan. 21, that same carton of eggs would have run an American about $6.49, according to data website Trading Economics.

Trading Economics shows eggs were over $8 a dozen the first week of March.

"Shell egg demand posted a slight improvement headed into the Memorial Day weekend but remained well below average in the continuation of a trend that began during the sharp price increases in late winter," the USDA Egg Markets Overview weekly publication said.

Back in April, a study by Clarify Capital said over 30% of Americans had stopped buying eggs due to their exorbitant cost.

Weaker demand and a lull in new cases of bird flu helped cool prices, analysts said at the time.

That same month, Reuters reported that the U.S. had increased imports of eggs from Turkey, Brazil and South Korea in an attempt to increase supplies amid an ongoing bird flu outbreak that has killed nearly 170 million chickens, turkeys and other birds since 2022.

Since the outbreak began in 2022, bird flu has affected over 166 million birds, including 127 million egg layers. This equates to an average loss of 42.3 million egg layers per year, or about 11% of the five-year average annual layer inventory of 383 million hens since the outbreak began, according to Bernt Nelson, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Foundation.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirms that the effects of the outbreak continue today.

"To date, USDA APHIS has confirmed 43 outbreaks in layer flocks in 10 states (AZ, CA, IA, IN, MO, NC, OH, PA, SD, and WA)," the Egg Markets Overview said.

