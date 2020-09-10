Varney: Democrats rush to aid the wealthy

The Democrats are moving heaven and earth to help the rich. You heard right, the Democrats are running to the assistance of the top 1%. This tells you a lot about political change.

Continue Reading Below

If you thought the Democrats were all about "working people," think again. Maybe the socialist wing wants to seize wealth, but the establishment is desperate to bail out their wealthy supporters.

VARNEY CLAIMS DEMS ARE RUNNING 'BIDEN-HARRIS-SANDERS' SOCIALIST TICKET THAT PUTS YOUR MONEY AT RISK

Specifically, they want to bring back the deduction for state taxes. Yes, that’s the salt issue. It’s the big sticking point in the fight over a new virus aid package.

Back in the good old days, before Donald Trump, wealthy people could claim a deduction for the state taxes they paid. Fork out, say, $100,000 to New Jersey, New York, Illinois or California, and that $100,000 comes off your federal tax return. It’s a Major Leagues deduction. It was a big tax saving. But that’s the old days.

Now, no deduction--and the wealthy, especially in high-tax, Democrat states, are complaining bitterly. They're paying more federal tax, not less!

DEMOCRATS OFFER 'FRIGHTENING PROPOSITION' FOR US ECONOMY, SAYS CHARLES PAYNE

Desperation!

New York Senator Chuck Schumer is demanding a "salt" repeal.

So is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from California.

So is presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The establishment is desperate to avoid even higher taxes in already high-tax, Democrat states, which would make things even worse!

But, if salt were to be repealed, the establishment helps its rich donors. It would be a Democrat gift to the wealthy. The main beneficiaries would be one-percenters. Forget ideology. Political self-interest rules the Democrat elites.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE