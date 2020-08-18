Varney claims Dems are running 'Biden-Harris-Sanders' socialist ticket that puts your money at risk

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Democratic ticket is guided by Sen. Bernie Sanders' socialist policies and should alarm voters concerned about their money, Fox Business Network's Stuart Varney argued Tuesday in his latest “My Take.”

“If you want to know what's going to happen to your money in a Biden presidency, look no further than Bernie Sanders’ speech last [Monday] night,” he said. “It's not the Biden-Harris ticket. It's Biden-Harris-Sanders.”

The "Varney & Co." host claimed Sanders had written the entire Biden-Harris program while socialists ran task forces to create a “radical platform” for the Democrats on issues like health care, climate and taxes.

“The far left is running this show and your money is at stake,” he said. “The official 110-page manifesto is loaded with wildly expensive proposals.”

Biden’s net-zero energy plan includes replacing half a million school buses, retrofitting two million homes and four million buildings in five years, which Varney said the campaign considers to be “minor” details.

“Don't worry about paying for it. Tax the rich. Tax business. Print a lot more money,” he said. “That's how you do it in a socialist paradise. And that is Bernie's plan. It's now the Biden-Harris plan, too.”

Varney added that Sanders has pushed through two more financial plans, including a new minority lending facility and a new mandate for the Federal Reserve which would “redress racial injustice.”

“How exactly does the Federal Reserve do that?” he asked. “The media is so obsessed with defeating the president that these kinds of things get no scrutiny. Nobody is thinking forward. What happens to an economy when you raise taxes by the trillion, kill whole industries and print even more trillions of dollars, all when you're trying to recover from the gobal [coronavirus] shutdown.”

Varney added that he disagreed with former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, who said in his remarks that Joe Biden will not sit on the far left or be “pushed around.”

“Wrong on both counts,” he said. “Bernie has pushed Joe into a dead-end socialist corner."