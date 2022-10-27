US restaurants open fewer hours per week compared to pre-pandemic times

Restaurants across the country have reduced operating hours by 7.5% since 2019, according to new data.

An analysis from Datassential found America's hundreds of thousands of dining establishments are open for 6.4 fewer hours per week as of October 2022.

The change, it said, means patrons have fewer eating options, necessitating more sales for restaurants in a smaller window.

The report showed that nearly 60% of U.S. restaurants reduced operating hours since before COVID-19 pandemic closures.

Just 19.8% have increased them.

In addition, hours at independent restaurants and casual dining restaurants had particularly steep declines, down 7.5 hours and 8.9 hours respectively.

Just one state saw a net increase in restaurant open hours; Alaska restaurants were open by nearly three hours longer each week.

Chains that reduced their hours the most included Denny's, Texas Roadhouse, Subway and Einstein Brothers.

Conversely, Wendy's, Crumbl Cookies, Boston Market, Jack in the Box and In-n-Out Burger are among a smaller handful of chains that extended their operating hours.

The findings were based on data from Datassential’s Firefly database, which tracks detailed data on over 1.4 million food service establishments and more than 9 million restaurants across 60 countries around the world.