Economy

US national gas average jumps again, reaches $4.38 per gallon

The current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history

The national average of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. has reached $4.38 per gallon, an increase of 15 cents from two weeks ago.

The Lundberg Survey's Trilby Lundberg, an industry expert, said Sunday the current cost of gas is only 5 cents below the highest average price in the nation's history. The $4.43 mark was reached on March 11.

rise in gas prices

FILE PHOTO: Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego, California, U.S. November, 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The current average price for gas is $1.36 more than it was this time last year.

The highest average price for regular-grade gas in the country is in the San Francisco Bay Area, where it currently sits at $5.85 per gallon. Meanwhile, the lowest average price is $3.80 per gallon in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gas prices are displayed at a gas station Friday, March 11, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (AP Newsroom)

The average price of diesel in the U.S. has also increased substantially. It has soared 43 cents, to $5.58 a gallon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.