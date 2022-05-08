US national gas average jumps again, reaches $4.38 per gallon

The national average of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. has reached $4.38 per gallon, an increase of 15 cents from two weeks ago.

The Lundberg Survey's Trilby Lundberg, an industry expert, said Sunday the current cost of gas is only 5 cents below the highest average price in the nation's history. The $4.43 mark was reached on March 11.

GAS PRICES ARE INCREASING THE MOST IN THESE STATES

The current average price for gas is $1.36 more than it was this time last year.

The highest average price for regular-grade gas in the country is in the San Francisco Bay Area, where it currently sits at $5.85 per gallon. Meanwhile, the lowest average price is $3.80 per gallon in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

OIL PRICES RISE 3% ON SUPPLY CONCERNS

The average price of diesel in the U.S. has also increased substantially. It has soared 43 cents, to $5.58 a gallon.

US NEEDS BETTER POLICIES TO REDUCE OIL PRICE SURGE, AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT WARNS

