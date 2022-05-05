Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

Gas prices are increasing the most in these states

The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Gas prices remain elevated due to increasing geopolitical tensions and high demand for travel. 

On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to $4.24, according to recent data from AAA. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Two factors lead to pressure on pump prices, hitting drivers right in the wallet – rising domestic demand for gasoline and surging global crude oil prices," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross told FOX Business. 

As of midday Thursday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate traded around $108 a barrel. It went climbed $5.40 a barrel on Wednesday after the European Union’s top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia, according to Gross. 

gas Illinois

A man checks gas prices at a gas station in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh / AP Newsroom)

The proposals must be unanimously approved to take effect and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate. But if it does, "that's going to really put some constraints on oil supplies all around," according to Gross. 

Since oil costs count for 60% of the pump price, the higher the cost of oil, the more expensive the gasoline is. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Over the past week, 10 states saw the cost for a gallon of gasoline jump at least 16 cents. Michigan led the way, with prices in the state rising as much as 30 cents per gallon.  

Here are the top 10 states that saw prices rise the most since last Thursday:

  • Michigan: 30 cents
  • Ohio: 19 cents
  • Washington, D.C.: 18 cents
  • Pennsylvania: 17 cents
  • New Jersey: 17 cents
  • Connecticut: 16 cents
  • West Virginia: 16 cents
  • Indiana: 16 cents
  • North Carolina: 16 cents
  • Vermont: 16 cents