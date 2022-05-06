Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

US needs better policies to reduce oil price surge, American Gas Association president warns

Natural gas needs infrastructure to help meet growing energy demands, Karen Harbert says

close
American Gas Association President Karen Harbert argues that the U.S. needs better infrastructure and economic policies to produce natural gas.  video

American Gas Association President: US needs better infrastructure, policies to produce natural gas

American Gas Association President Karen Harbert argues that the U.S. needs better infrastructure and economic policies to produce natural gas. 

American Gas Association President Karen Harbert suggested on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that the U.S. needs better policies to reduce the oil price surge and produce natural gas amid a growing global energy demand.

OIL GAINS ON SUPPLY CONCERNS

KARENT HARBERT: [Oil] prices are high, but as we look out and this is government data, they expect prices to come down after supply catches up and we put some more natural gas in storage…we've got some tools. But again, policy matters, tone and tenor [matter]… if we are really going to be able to meet our growing energy demand here at home and around the world and do it in a clean way, natural gas is at the center of that. 

American Gas Association President Karen Harbert told FOX Business that the U.S. needs better infrastructure and economic policies to produce natural gas.  (Fox News)

People need to recognize that we're doing everything we can to lower our own emissions in the United States with natural gas. But this is a global situation. Global energy demand is going to go up. We're going to add 2 billion people to the planet. They're going to need energy, and so we really are at the center of that… that solution set. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
American Gas Association President Karen Harbert says the demand for natural gas has surged.  video

American Gas Association President: Natural gas ‘here to stay’ as ‘cleanest option’

American Gas Association President Karen Harbert says the demand for natural gas has surged. 