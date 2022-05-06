US needs better policies to reduce oil price surge, American Gas Association president warns

American Gas Association President Karen Harbert suggested on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday that the U.S. needs better policies to reduce the oil price surge and produce natural gas amid a growing global energy demand.

OIL GAINS ON SUPPLY CONCERNS

KARENT HARBERT: [Oil] prices are high, but as we look out and this is government data, they expect prices to come down after supply catches up and we put some more natural gas in storage…we've got some tools. But again, policy matters, tone and tenor [matter]… if we are really going to be able to meet our growing energy demand here at home and around the world and do it in a clean way, natural gas is at the center of that.

…

People need to recognize that we're doing everything we can to lower our own emissions in the United States with natural gas. But this is a global situation. Global energy demand is going to go up. We're going to add 2 billion people to the planet. They're going to need energy, and so we really are at the center of that… that solution set.

