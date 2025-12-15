US added 64K jobs in November after losing 105K in October, delayed report shows

The U.S. economy added jobs in November as economic uncertainty continued to dampen activity in the labor market.

The Labor Department on Tuesday reported that employers added 64,000 jobs in November, a figure that was above the 50,000 estimate of economists polled by LSEG.

The unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.6% for November, which was higher than the 4.4% rate expected by economists. The 4.6% unemployment rate is the highest since September 2021.

Job gains in the two prior months in which the employment report was released were both revised down. Employment in August was revised down by 22,000 from a loss of 4,000 jobs to a loss of 26,000 jobs; while September was revised down by 11,000 jobs from a gain of 119,000 jobs to 108,000 jobs.

Taken together, employment in August and September was 33,000 jobs lower than previously reported.

POWELL ACKNOWLEDGES LABOR MARKET SLOWDOWN BUT REJECTS FEARS OF STEEP DECLINE

November's jobs report was originally scheduled for release on Dec. 5, but was delayed by the 43-day government shutdown that stretched into November and impacted the Bureau of Labor Statistics' data collection. The shutdown also precluded the release of the October jobs report, though the BLS included some data from that month in the latest release.

Employment in October declined by 105,000 jobs, with the private sector adding 52,000 jobs and the government shedding 157,000 jobs for the month. Federal workers who accepted deferred buyouts earlier in the year, such as those put forward by DOGE, were counted as employed until they were officially recorded as leaving their jobs in October.

BLS was unable to produce an unemployment rate for October.

FED DELIVERS THIRD STRAIGHT RATE CUT BUT ‘DOT PLOT’ PROJECTS JUST ONE CUT IN 2026

Private payrolls added 69,000 jobs in November, above the LSEG estimate of 45,000.

Government payrolls in November shrank by 5,000 jobs, following the larger decline in October. That included a loss of 6,000 federal jobs and 2,000 local government jobs, declines that were partially offset by the addition of 3,000 state government jobs.

The manufacturing sector shed 5,000 jobs in November, in line with economists' expectations.

Healthcare businesses added 46,000 jobs, which was largely in line with the average monthly gain of 39,000 over the prior 12 months. Those gains were spread across ambulatory healthcare services (+24,000), hospitals (+11,000), and nursing and residential care facilities (+11,000).

The construction industry added 28,000 jobs in November after having changed little over the prior 12 months. Most of the job gains were among nonresidential specialty trade contractors (+19,000).

Social assistance firms added 18,000 jobs for the month, while the transportation and warehousing sector shed 18,000 jobs in November.

US LAYOFFS SOAR PAST 1.1M IN 2025, HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE PANDEMIC

The labor force participation rate was little changed at 62.5% in November, having changed little over the last year.

The number of long-term unemployed, defined as those jobless for 27 weeks or more, was little changed at 1.9 million in November and accounted for 24.3% of all unemployed people.

The number of people employed part-time for economic reasons was 5.5 million in November, an increase of 909,000 from September. These workers would've preferred full-time employment but had their hours reduced, or they were unable to find full-time jobs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.