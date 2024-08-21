Expand / Collapse search
Economy
Published

US economy created 818,000 fewer jobs than previously reported

Labor Department releases key payroll data

Matt Orton of Raymond James Investment Management explains why he is optimistic about the U.S. economy on "Mornings with Maria."  video

Why the economy is slowing, not breaking

U.S. job growth during much of the past year was significantly weaker than previously believed, according to new data published Wednesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics revised down its total tally of jobs created in the year through March by 818,000.

The agency's annual benchmark revision is mostly derived from state unemployment tax records that employers are required to file. The figure released Wednesday is preliminary and may be updated when the government releases the final figure in February 2025.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.