US durable goods orders inch up 0.8% in March

Orders at U.S. factories for long-lasting goods rose less than expected in March, as manufacturers confronted a worsening supply chain crisis that continued to weigh on business investment.

Bookings for all durable goods – products that are intended to last at least three years – rose 0.8% last month, the government reported on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv forecast a 1% increase.

