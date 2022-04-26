Expand / Collapse search
Economy

US durable goods orders inch up 0.8% in March

Economists expected bookings for all durable goods to rise 1% in March

Gradient Investments President Michael Binger argues valuations have become 'much more reasonable lately.'  video

Inflation has peaked: Investment expert

Orders at U.S. factories for long-lasting goods rose less than expected in March, as manufacturers confronted a worsening supply chain crisis that continued to weigh on business investment.

Bookings for all durable goods – products that are intended to last at least three years – rose 0.8% last month, the government reported on Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv forecast a 1% increase.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.