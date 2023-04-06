Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

US corporate bankruptcy filings spiked in March: S&P Global

First-quarter corporate bankruptcy filings hit the highest level since 2010

close
Seaport Securities founder Ted Weisberg and The Cow Guy Group founder Scott Shellady discuss if the fallout from the SVB collapse will be long-lasting and bigger than initially thought on The Claman Countdown. video

Silicon Vally Bank will not be the only cockroach: Scott Shellady

Seaport Securities founder Ted Weisberg and The Cow Guy Group founder Scott Shellady discuss if the fallout from the SVB collapse will be long-lasting and bigger than initially thought on The Claman Countdown.

Corporate bankruptcy petitions in the U.S. surged last month and first-quarter filings this year reached the highest level since 2010, according to new data.

S&P Global Market Intelligence reported Thursday that it recorded 71 corporate bankruptcies in March, marking the fourth straight month of increases and the highest monthly tally since July 2020.

tall corporate buildings

Corporate bankruptcy filings spike in March, and the first-quarter of 2023 saw the highest number of petitions since 2010 according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. (iStock / iStock)

In the first three months of 2023, 183 major companies announced bankruptcies, S&P Global said, which is the greatest total for the period in the past dozen years.

BANKS COULD BEGIN CANCELING LINES OF BUSINESS CREDIT SOON

The analysts included both public and private firms with public debt that had at least $2 million in assets or liabilities at the time of filing, as well as private companies reporting at least $10 million in assets or liabilities.

chart showing corporate bankruptcy filings

US corporate bankruptcy filings by year (S&P Global)

The sectors hardest hit so far this year have been consumer discretionary with 23 filings, followed by financials and health care, both with 14 bankruptcies, according to the data.

"It Is clear that the rise in bankruptcies is a product of weaker consumer spending due to inflation as well as rapidly rising interest rates," Adam Kobeissi, founder of global markets publication The Kobeissi Letter, told FOX Business. "Over 20% of bankruptcies have been in consumer discretionary and consumer staples companies, both sectors that are highly prone to high inflation."

BED BATH & BEYOND ENTERS INTO $120M MERCHANDISE AGREEMENT IN BID TO STAVE OFF BANKRUPTCY

Another 13 companies filed in the industrials sector, and eight filed both in the energy and information technology segments.

chart showing monthly bankruptcy filings

US corporate bankruptcy filings by month.

Several prominent firms went under or sought protection to reorganize in March, most notably Silicon Valley Bank. which filed for Chapter 11 one week after being shut down by authorities amid a run on the bank on March 10.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

SVB is so far the largest bankruptcy of 2023, followed by Sinclair Broadcasting Group's regional sports business Diamond Sports Group, Avaya Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding and Party City – all of which listed liabilities in the billions of dollars.

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence contributed to this report.