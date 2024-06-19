Expand / Collapse search
US cities with the most homes under $200,000

Study shows cities where potential buyers have the best chance at finding an affordable home

Real estate investor Grant Cardone joins Fox & Friends to weigh in, arguing it is the worst time to buy a home in his lifetime.  video

Housing affordability an important election issue to 91% of Gen Z adults, survey reveals

Home prices in the U.S. have been soaring since the pandemic began and show no signs of slowing down, leaving everyday Americans increasingly priced out of the housing market – and many would-be buyers gave up on finding an affordable place years ago.

The average home price is up 47.1% since 2020, with the median sale price recently hitting $394,000 according to the latest data from Redfin. Meanwhile, high interest rates and insurance costs are making the affordability crisis worse, pushing the cost of buying a home to a fresh record.

home for sale in New York

A for sale sign in front of a home in West Islip, New York on December 13, 2023. The housing affordability crisis in the U.S. has been worsening for years. (Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It wasn't long ago that it was common for potential homebuyers to find a house priced at $200,000, but that has become much more difficult. According to Realtor.com, over the past several years, the share of homes sold under that price point has gone from roughly half of all sales to less than a quarter of sales in 2023.

With that in mind, the real estate agency conducted a study to find where the most affordable homes still remain – at least for now.

Here are the cities in the U.S. with the most homes available for under $200,000, according to Realtor.com:

1. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

Median list price: $149,350
Number of listings under $200,000: 239
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 85%

2. Lauderhill, Florida

Median list price: $175,000
Number of listings under $200,000: 404
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 70%

3. Akron, Ohio

Akron Ohio skyline

The downtown Akron, Ohio, skyline.  (iStock / iStock)

Median list price: $138,600
Number of listings under $200,000: 214
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 70%

4. Detroit, Michigan

Median list price: $90,000
Number of listings under $200,000: 1,586
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 64%

5. Rochester, New York

Median list price: $161,194
Number of listings under $200,000: 213
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 68%

6. Niagara Falls, New York

aerial view of niagara falls, new york

Aerial view of Niagara Falls, New York. (iStock / iStock)

Median list price: $114,500
Number of listings under $200,000: 98
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 80%

7. Albany, Georgia

Median list price: $104,000
Number of listings under $200,000: 245
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 64%

8. Lansing, Michigan

lansing michigan aerial view

Aerial view of Lansing, Michigan (iStock / iStock)

Median list price: $143,950
Number of listings under $200,000: 133
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 68%

9. Rockford, Illinois

Median list price: $164,950
Number of listings under $200,000: 153
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 66%

10. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Ohio

Sunset in Cleveland, Ohio (iStock / iStock)

Median list price: $135,475
Number of listings under $200,000: 512
Percentage of listings under $200,000: 61%

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.