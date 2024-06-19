US cities with the most homes under $200,000

Home prices in the U.S. have been soaring since the pandemic began and show no signs of slowing down, leaving everyday Americans increasingly priced out of the housing market – and many would-be buyers gave up on finding an affordable place years ago.

The average home price is up 47.1% since 2020, with the median sale price recently hitting $394,000 according to the latest data from Redfin. Meanwhile, high interest rates and insurance costs are making the affordability crisis worse, pushing the cost of buying a home to a fresh record.

It wasn't long ago that it was common for potential homebuyers to find a house priced at $200,000, but that has become much more difficult. According to Realtor.com, over the past several years, the share of homes sold under that price point has gone from roughly half of all sales to less than a quarter of sales in 2023.

HOME FORECLOSURES ARE ON THE RISE AGAIN NATIONWIDE

With that in mind, the real estate agency conducted a study to find where the most affordable homes still remain – at least for now.

Here are the cities in the U.S. with the most homes available for under $200,000, according to Realtor.com:

1. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

Median list price: $149,350

Number of listings under $200,000: 239

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 85%

2. Lauderhill, Florida

Median list price: $175,000

Number of listings under $200,000: 404

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 70%

3. Akron, Ohio

Median list price: $138,600

Number of listings under $200,000: 214

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 70%

THE LEAST AFFORDABLE CITIES FOR POTENTIAL HOMEBUYERS

4. Detroit, Michigan

Median list price: $90,000

Number of listings under $200,000: 1,586

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 64%

5. Rochester, New York

Median list price: $161,194

Number of listings under $200,000: 213

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 68%

6. Niagara Falls, New York

Median list price: $114,500

Number of listings under $200,000: 98

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 80%

AMERICANS EXPLAIN WHY THEY ARE STRUGGLING TO BUY A HOME: ‘SUFFOCATED IN EVERY CORNER’

7. Albany, Georgia

Median list price: $104,000

Number of listings under $200,000: 245

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 64%

8. Lansing, Michigan

Median list price: $143,950

Number of listings under $200,000: 133

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 68%

9. Rockford, Illinois

Median list price: $164,950

Number of listings under $200,000: 153

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 66%

10. Cleveland, Ohio

Median list price: $135,475

Number of listings under $200,000: 512

Percentage of listings under $200,000: 61%

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.