Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate
Published

Grant Cardone declares homeownership dream dead in Biden's America: 'Worst time in my lifetime' to buy a home

Cardone told 'Fox & Friends' that owning a home is 'not the American dream it used to be'

close
Real estate investor Grant Cardone joins 'Fox & Friends' to weigh in, arguing it is 'the worst time' to buy a home in his lifetime.  video

Housing affordability an important election issue to 91% of Gen Z adults, survey reveals

Real estate investor Grant Cardone joins 'Fox & Friends' to weigh in, arguing it is 'the worst time' to buy a home in his lifetime. 

Billionaire CEO and real estate investor Grant Cardone says steep housing costs and high interest rates mean buying a home isn't the American dream it used to be – and the buck stops with Joe Biden.

"[It's] the worst time in my lifetime for someone to buy a home," the renowned entrepreneur said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

 "Down here in Florida, it costs about $400 grand for the average home. It'll cost about $51,000 [extra] with insurance, interest, taxes, property taxes, maintenance, and that's without a down payment. In New York or California, you guys are double that. You're talking about Gen Z in New York paying $100,000 and they earn $38,000. How does the math work?"

EMPTY NESTERS NOW OWN TWICE AS MANY LARGE HOMES AS MILLENNIALS WITH KIDS AS FAMILIES ARE EDGED OUT

Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone sits on stage during the 10X Growth Conference 2024 at The Diplomat Beach Resort on April 04, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Price increases have rendered many younger Americans unable to leave the nest despite their dreams of homeownership. Their reluctance to plunge deeper into financial ruin – piling home costs on top of student loan debt, credit card payments and the costs of necessities – means they must lean more heavily on their parents or other support systems who are also taking hits from inflation.

Cardone advised young Americans to move beyond the traditional dream of a single-family home and think smart by buying a rental property instead.

"You can buy a rental property today – four units, live in one of them. Only put 5% down, get a better loan, lower interest rates and actually have positive cash flow. That's what people should be looking at," he said.

HOME INSURANCE RATES HAVE SURGED NEARLY 40% SINCE 2019 – BUT THEY'RE RISING FASTEST IN THESE STATES

Home For Sale

Real estate investor Grant Cardone encouraged younger Americans to look into rental properties instead of single-family homes. (iStock / iStock)

"The home is not the American dream that it used to be. It is basically a place you clean up and pick up," he added.

Cardone didn't shy away from pointing the finger at President Biden when it comes to younger Americans' inability to live out the traditional rite of passage, telling Doocy that, under his administration, the homeownership dream has slipped further out of reach.

HOMES ARE OVERVALUED IN MOST OF THE US – AND THE PROBLEM IS WORSE IN THESE STATES

close
FOX Business real estate contributor Katrina Campins discusses the increase in home insurance premiums on 'The Bottom Line.' video

How to deal with rising home insurance costs

FOX Business real estate contributor Katrina Campins discusses the increase in home insurance premiums on 'The Bottom Line.'

"[Thanks to] Joe Biden's administration and the fed, we have interest rates almost at 8%," Cardone said. "And people say, ‘Yeah, but I remember when they were 18%. The difference was that home was $24,000 [back then], and today, it’s $400,000, $500,000 and $600,000 with insurance premiums blowing out the roof."

"They should [be blaming Biden]. The buck stops with him," he continued later. "Interest rates are three times higher than they were before he got in office. End of story."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Mott Capital Management founder and CEO Michael Kramer weighs in on home price expectations and gives his market outlook. video

Michael Kramer on increasing home prices

Mott Capital Management founder and CEO Michael Kramer weighs in on home price expectations and gives his market outlook.