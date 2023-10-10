Expand / Collapse search
Economy

US automakers lay off hundreds more workers as UAW strike's ripple effects grow

Ford, GM and Stellantis layoffs total over 4,800 as United Auto Workers strike entered its fourth week

The United Auto Workers strike against Detroit's Big Three continues to hit production at the automakers, leading Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to each lay off more workers this week.

GM on Monday announced additional layoffs of nearly 200 workers, while Stellantis and Ford reported cuts of another 570 and 70 employees, respectively, as the limited strike entered its fourth week.

UAW workers

Striking UAW workers picket outside a Stellantis factory in Center Line, Mich., Sept. 22, 2023.  (REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Stellantis NV

Total strike-related layoffs have now reached around 2,300 at GM, which has been hardest hit by the strike. Ford has laid off a total of 1,865 workers since the strike began, and Stellantis has laid off 640.

GENERAL MOTORS REACHES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CANADIAN UNION, ENDING STRIKE

General Motors Co.

Around 25,000 of the 150,000 UAW members employed by the Big Three are on strike, but shutdowns at critical assembly plants is eliminating work at other factories, contributing to the layoffs.

Ford auto plant workers in Dearborn, Michigan in 2022

Workers put engines on frames of fuel-powered F-150 trucks at Ford's Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich., Sept. 20, 2022.  (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ford Motor Co.

‘STRIKETOBER’ RETURNS WITH VENGEANCE

The strike is also prompting layoffs at suppliers and in related industries.

According to Michigan economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group (AEG), the UAW's strike has already cost the U.S. economy more than any other auto industry strike this century.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.21 +0.13 +1.08%
GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 31.49 +0.49 +1.58%
STLA STELLANTIS NV 19.58 +0.47 +2.49%

AEG reported Monday that losses from the union's strike against the Big Three reached $5.5 billion as of the end of the third week, topping the previous record of $4 billion, which was the total estimated hit the economy took during the union's monthlong strike against GM in 2019.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble and Reuters contributed to this report.