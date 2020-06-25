US airline CEOs to hold White House meeting

The future of air travel and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed at a White House meeting on Friday featuring the CEOs of the major carriers.

The chief executive of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways are expected to be at the meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior U.S. officials.

The economic impact of the pandemic will be among the topics discussed along with how the industry will operate and keep passengers and employees safe as states continue to reopen.

Safety issues will center on face coverings as well as temperature checks. Contact tracing and privacy concerns may also enter the conversation.

Some airlines have had to remove passengers and even ban them for not wearing face coverings.

