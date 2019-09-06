Where are the jobs? These sectors saw the best, and worst, growth in August

Job growth faltered in August, with the U.S. economy adding a tepid 130,000 new positions, well below analysts’ expectations.
Continue Reading Below
The number, which would have been even lower if not for the addition of 25,000 temporary census workers, added to fears the record-long economic expansion is coming to an end, a direct result of slowing global growth and trade war uncertainties.
“This is a mostly negative report with only some minor positive offsets,” said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust and a former Philadelphia Federal Reserve official.
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...
Still, unemployment continues to hover near a decades low, and some industries reported solid gains in employment.
Health care, for instance, added 24,000 new positions in August, and 392,000 over the past 12 months. Ambulatory health care services trended up, with 12,000 jobs added, as did hospitals, with 9,000 created.
Advertisement
Financial services also experienced an employment boon, adding 15,000 new jobs -- most of which were concentrated in insurance carriers. Over the year, the industry has added about 111,000 jobs.
Here’s a look at the sectors that saw the most — and least — growth in job creation:
Created jobs:
Professional Services: 37,000
Government: 34,000
Health care: 24,000
Financial: 15,000
Construction: 14,000
Leisure & Hospitality: 12,000
Real Estate: 7,000
Manufacturing: 3,000
Lost jobs:
Department Stores: -15,000
Retail: -11,000
Mining: -5,000
Trucking: -4,500
Telecommunications: -3,600
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.