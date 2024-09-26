United Airlines flight maneuver to avoid another plane injures 2

Two United Airlines passengers were hospitalized last week after the plane had to suddenly slow its descent to San Francisco International Airport to avoid another aircraft, the airline said.

The incident aboard United flight 2428 occurred on Sept. 19 as the flight was traveling from Newark, N.J., the airline told Fox News Digital in a statement on Thursday morning.

The aircraft began its descent with the seatbelt sign on when the pilots made the maneuver "to account for another aircraft at a lower altitude," according to the airline.

"Two customers, including one who was out of their seat at the time, reported possible injuries and were transported to a hospital," United Airlines said in the statement. "We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital in a statement that the agency was investigating the incident.

"United Airlines Flight 2428 responded to an onboard alert which occurred around 12:45 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 19 in Oakland Air Route Traffic Control Center Airspace that another aircraft was in the vicinity," the FAA said. "The United flight landed safely at San Francisco International Airport."

The FAA said "there was no loss of safe separation," which means that the two aircraft maintained a minimum distance from one another.

Last month, a United Airlines flight traveling from Cancun to Chicago was diverted to Memphis, Tennessee, after the plane encountered "a brief period of severe turbulence" that left one passenger hospitalized and six others injured, officials said at the time.