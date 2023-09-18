UAW rejects Stellantis' 21% pay hike offer: 'We’ve asked for 40%'

The president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union says a fresh offer of a 21% pay hike from Stellantis is "definitely a no-go" as his rank-and-file have "asked for 40% pay increases" at the bargaining table.

The comments from Shawn Fain come as the UAW strike at plants owned by the Big Three automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – entered its fourth day Monday.

"We've asked for 40% pay increases and the reason we've asked for 40% pay increases is because in the last four years alone, the CEO pay went up 40%. They are already millionaires," Fain said Sunday on CBS’ "Face the Nation."

"It's shameful that one of the leaders of one of the corporations is sitting in his second home in Acapulco while we are bargaining rather than being at the bargaining table.," Fain added.

When asked about Stellantis’ 21% pay hike offer, Fain said it is "definitely a no-go."

The automaker said Saturday that "the offer currently on the table would provide Stellantis Hourly Employees with cumulative raises of nearly 21% during this next contract, with an immediate 10% increase at the time of ratification."

"Additionally, we proposed increasing wages for all our Supplemental Employees with a new starting wage rate of $20 per hour – a $4.22 per hour, or 26.7%, increase," it continued.

Stellantis also said Saturday it has "delivered four comprehensive economic proposals to date.

"Our bargaining team continues to work days, nights and weekends in a responsible manner to fully understand and address each of the Union’s nearly 1,000 demands. Our team continues to take a serious and responsible approach to find creative solutions for each of these demands," it added. "When we work together, we win together. And we look forward to getting everyone back to work as soon as possible."

About 12,700 UAW workers are on strike and have ground production to a halt at three auto plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri that produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, among other models. The strike officially began on Friday and this is the first time the UAW has done a simultaneous strike against the Big Three.

The UAW is conducting what it is calling a "stand up strike" in which its unionized workers from designated locals are asked to go on strike at their respective facilities, while those elsewhere around the country continue to work. Union leaders believe this will give them options to potentially escalate the strike incrementally at more facilities as negotiations continue, with a nationwide strike remaining an option.

FOX Business’ Eric Revell contributed to this report.