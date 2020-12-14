Expand / Collapse search
Unions

UAW agrees to monitor, election change to avoid fed takeover

Deal announced Monday in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption

DETROIT (AP) — An independent monitor will help root out corruption in the United Auto Workers union and members will decide if they will vote directly on the union's leadership under a reform agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office.

The deal was announced Monday in the wake of a wide-ranging federal probe into corruption. It holds off a possible federal takeover of the 400,000-member union.

The monitor will stay in place for six years.

The union has been in the throes of the scandal for over five years as the government probed bribery and embezzlement in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including two former UAW presidents.