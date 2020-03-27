Trump weighs rolling coronavirus quarantines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump may release an updated timeline for when people will return to work, an indication that he is backing off his statement earlier this week that he would like to end the quarantine by Easter Sunday as the lockdown wreaks havoc on the U.S. economy, FOX Business has learned.

According to people close to the president, he may soon announce an approach that would suggest the quarantines should end on a rolling basis — keeping heavily infected hotspots like New York City shuttered for longer than areas that are only minimally affected.

People tell FOX Business an announcement on when people may return back to work could come anytime.

TRUMP SLAMS GM OVER SLOW VENTILATOR PRODUCTIONThe move would mark a reversal from Trump’s earlier position—on March 24 he told Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer he “would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”

A White House spokesman didn’t return a call for comment

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS DEAL INCLUDES REWARDS FOR SPECIAL INTERESTS GROUPS, LAWMAKERS' HOME STATES

Another idea under consideration is to allow young people to return to work while those with a higher risk of serious illness, the elderly and those with underlying conditions remain in self- quarantine.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DJIA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. NDAQ NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC 92.78 -1.04 -1.11% SPX n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

As financial markets tank, Trump is eager to get the economy rolling again and deploy workers as quickly as possible. But health experts believe trying to get people back to work too soon could endanger lives and prolong the virus and its impact on the health system and the economy

But administration officials are worried that the economy could fall into a deep recession and possibly a depression. Even as Congress passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic pain, it will be meaningless unless people can go back to work or spend the money at local restaurants, shops and salons that are currently closed due to social distancing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Trump took two big actions Friday that will help mobilize the U.S. response to coronavirus—signing off on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and invoking the Defense Production Act. Trump is using this act to ensure General Motors ventilators necessary for coronavirus patients in critical condition.

People close to Trump say he is trying to balance the competing concerns of economic health with the health of all Americans and is said to be weighing all options.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE