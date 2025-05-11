Expand / Collapse search
Economy
Published

Trump using power of American economy to open China to US exporters: Lutnick

Trump says 'great progress' being made in ongoing US-China trade talks

Commerce secretary reveals the objective for China negotiations

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick discusses U.S.-China trade talks, the latest on tariff negotiations, concerns over their impact to the economy and supporting American production on 'Fox News Sunday.'

President Donald Trump is leveraging the power of the American economy to open China to U.S. exporters as Washington and Beijing work toward a potential trade deal, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on "Fox News Sunday."

When asked about the ripple effect that Trump’s tariffs are having on dockworkers, the trucking industry and others, Lutnick asked them to remember that "this is just a China problem right now."

Lutnick referenced the 145% tariff Trump put on Chinese imports and the 125% duties China slapped on U.S. imports in retaliation. 

"Those tariffs are too high to do business, but that's why they're talking right now," he said of the China tariffs. "The rest of the world is 10%, so don't overdo it. The rest of the world is 10%. They're sending their goods here, as the president has said, time and time again. We are the consumer of the world. Everybody wants to sell their goods here, so they need to do business with America, and we're using the power of our economy to open their economy to our exporters."

COMMERCE SECRETARY SAYS MORE DEALS TO COME FOLLOWING US-UK TRADE AGREEMENT: 'GOING TO DRIVE OUR ECONOMY

Lutnick in the Oval Office

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday said America is "the consumer of the world" and all countries "want to sell their goods here, so they need to do business with America." (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

Lutnick added that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is leading the trade negotiations with China, was in Geneva, Switzerland, over the weekend to speak with his Chinese counterparts on tariffs and trade.

Trump posted on social media Saturday that "great progress" was being made in ongoing U.S.-China talks.

Trump administration, China face pivotal weekend in trade standoff

 Former Home Depot CEO and chair Bob Nardelli says President Donald Trump is putting out a signal he is willing to negotiate on 'The Evening Edit.'

TRUMP UNVEILS NEW UK TRADE DEAL, CALLS IT ‘INCREDIBLE DAY FOR AMERICA’

Lutnick also said that Trump is focused on bringing manufacturing back to America, adding that those who make their products in America won’t have to pay tariffs.

"And if you want to build overseas, okay, you'll pay tariffs and you'll be less competitive in America, so build here," he said.

Demand for skilled trade jobs expected to increase amid Trump’s push for domestic manufacturing

FOX Business correspondent Lauren Simonetti reports from the Lincoln Technical Institute to discuss the future of trade jobs in the U.S. on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

Trade deals that the Trump administration is working on with other big-economy countries, like the U.K., would also allow more U.S. manufacturers to export to those countries, the commerce secretary said.

"And our idea is, have the Americans be able to export to those countries, grow America, right? Ranchers, produce, vegetables, machinery, ethanol, things like that, sell to those country, lower their tariff rate, and then bring manufacturing back to America," he said.