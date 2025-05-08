Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Trade
Published

Trump touts UK trade deal as boosting US agriculture, beef producers

American agricultural products will see access to the UK market expand by $250 million for products like beef

close
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., discusses whether President Donald Trumps trade agreement with the United Kingdom will help him pass his tax cuts on Varney & Co. video

Trumps UK trade deal is the first of many wins for the US, congressman says

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., discusses whether President Donald Trumps trade agreement with the United Kingdom will help him pass his tax cuts on Varney & Co.

President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the United Kingdom on Thursday, which he and White House officials touted as boosting America's agriculture industry, particularly beef producers.

The deal will see lower tariffs as well as reduced non-tariff barriers on a number of goods, including agricultural products, though the basic 10% tariff rate the Trump administration previously imposed will remain in place.

The White House said the deal will expand U.S. market access in the U.K. by $5 billion, including $250 million for agricultural products like beef. The U.S. and U.K. governments also committed to working to enhance industrial and agricultural market access.

"It can't be understated… how important this deal is and what this means to American farmers and ranchers," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said. "Specific to the beef, this is going to exponentially increase our beef exports. And to be very clear, American beef is the safest, the best quality and the crown jewel of American agriculture for the world."

UK CHANCELLOR TOUTS DEFENSE SPENDING PUSH, OUTLINES US TRADE TALKS

Donald Trump UK trade deal

President Donald Trump shakes hands with British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson after making a trade announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol and virtually all of the products produced by our great farmers," Trump said.

"We have a lot of beef, we're a very big country, so it'll be great," the president added.

The British government said there would be "reciprocal market access on beef" with British farmers given a tariff-free quota for 13,000 metric tons.

UK SLASHES SOME TARIFFS AGAINST US AMID TRUMP'S TARIFF WAR: 'NO COUNTRY OFF THE HOOK'

Price tags at the grocery store

The U.S. and U.K. will reduce barriers to trade in agricultural products as part of the newly announced deal. (Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) praised the announcement, calling it a "tremendous win for American family farmers and ranchers."

"For years, American cattle producers have seen the United Kingdom as an ideal partner for trade. Between our countries' shared history, culture, and their desire for high-quality American beef, securing a trade agreement is a natural step forward," said NCBA President Buck Wehrbein, a cattleman from Nebraska.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. and U.K. indicated they will continue to negotiate a broader trade agreement that would cover pharmaceutical products while also reducing the remaining tariffs that have been imposed between the two countries.

Reuters contributed to this report.