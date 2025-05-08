Trump unveils new UK trade deal, calls it 'incredible day for America'

President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with the U.K., calling Thursday "an incredible day for America."

Trump told reporters at the White House that "today’s agreement with the U.K. is the first in a series of agreements on trade that my administration has been negotiating over the past four weeks."

"With this deal, the U.K. joins the United States in affirming that reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle of international trade. The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol and virtually all of the products produced by our great farmers," Trump said.

"They’ll also be fast-tracking American goods through their customs process so our exports go to a very, very quick form of approval," the president added, noting that "The final details are being written up in the coming weeks."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared "Today is an incredible day for America as we deliver our first Fair, Open, and Reciprocal Trade Deal -- Something our past Presidents never cared about.

"Together with our strong Ally, the United Kingdom, we have reached the first, historic Trade Deal since Liberation Day," Trump also said. "As part of this Deal, America will raise $6 BILLION DOLLARS in External Revenue from 10% Tariffs, $5 BILLION DOLLARS in new Export Opportunities for our Great Ranchers, Farmers, and Producers, and enhance the National Security of both the U.S. and the UK through the creation of an Aluminum and Steel Trading Zone, and a secure Pharmaceutical Supply Chain."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer phoned into the White House while Trump was announcing the pact, calling it a "really important deal" that is "going to boost trade between and across our countries," protect and create jobs, and open market access.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also revealed Thursday that the U.K. is buying $10 billion worth of Boeing planes.

"I'm going to let the name of the airline announce it, because that's theirs to do," he added.