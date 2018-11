Trump says 'not even a little bit happy' with Fed's Powell: Report

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept up his criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying rising interest rates and other Fed policies were damaging the U.S. economy, the Washington Post said.

"So far, I’m not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay," the Post quoted Trump as saying in an interview, referring to the man he picked last year to lead the Fed.

"Not even a little bit. And I’m not blaming anybody, but I’m just telling you I think that the Fed is way off-base with what they’re doing."

In recent months, the Republican president has repeatedly criticized Powell and the Fed's interest rate increases that he said was making it more expensive for his administration to finance its escalating deficits. Trump has called the Fed "crazy" and "ridiculous."

"I’m doing deals, and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed," Trump told the Post on Tuesday. "They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me." (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Tom Brown and Bill Berkrot)