Trump rallies at Florida's The Villages to shore up support among senior citizens

President Trump visited The Villages, a retirement community of more than 100,000 in Florida, for a rally Friday as his 2020 campaign makes a final push in the all-important swing state.

Continue Reading Below

"Vote Republican. I'm voting early tomorrow in Florida. I'm coming to vote. I came down here to vote," Trump told cheering supporters. "I actually came down here to see The Villages and tomorrow I'm voting here."

Vice President Mike Pence also made a campaign stop in The Villages earlier this month to try to shore up support among seniors.

BIDEN-TRUMP DEBATE HIGHLIGHTS: ECONOMY, HEALTH CARE, FRACKING, AND MINIMUM WAGE

“It’s on everybody and the road to victory runs right through Florida," Pence told supporters.

Florida, with its 29 electoral votes, is the biggest swing state in play.

The President painted the state red in 2016 by 1.2%, or just under 113,000 votes.

The 2020 race could be decided by an even smaller margin. Just 11 days before the election, a RealClearPolitics average of Florida polls has Biden slightly ahead of Trump in the sunshine state, 48.6% to 47.1%.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN: 2020 ELECTION OUTCOME MAY IMPACT THESE STOCKS THE MOST

Potentially the most essential chunk of the electorate could be the elderly, which Trump captured by 9% in 2016 nationwide, according to Pew Research.

There are signs Biden could swing retirees his way though. According to a Fox News poll released earlier this month, Biden leads among voters aged 65 and over by 2%.

It's a worrying sign for Trump, as more than a fifth of residents in the sunshine state are 65 or older.

BIDEN HAS 11-POINT LEAD OVER TRUMP LESS THAN THREE WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY: POLL

Both candidates know that retirement communities like The Villages could be the deciding factor in Florida and the nation.

Aside from Trump's rally in the retirement community Friday, his campaign also just released an ad that accuses Biden of trying to cut social security for decades.

Biden, meanwhile, has harped on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic to try to convince senior citizens that the Trump administration doesn't care about them.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“You’re expendable. You’re forgettable. You’re virtually nobody," Biden told seniors at an elderly community in Florida last week. "That’s how he sees seniors,"

Regardless, all the homestretch campaigning in Florida can only swing so many voters, as many of them have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, 4,771,956 Florida residents have voted by mail or voted early in person, according to the state's Divison of Elections.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.