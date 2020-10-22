Expand / Collapse search
Live updates: Latest stock market news and debate headlines

U.S. stocks are close to reclaiming record levels

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says President Trump will lay out the case that Joe Biden's tax hikes will decimate the economy during the final debate.video

Kudlow: Trump will be 'in command of the facts and figures' during presidential debate

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says President Trump will lay out the case that Joe Biden's tax hikes will decimate the economy during the final debate.

U.S. stocks rallied across the board on Thursday ahead of the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28363.66+152.84+0.54%
SP500S&P 5003453.49+17.93+0.52%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11506.00579+21.31+0.19%

The recovering economy, dueling tax plans and energy policy will likely top the list of hot topics.

