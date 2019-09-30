Expand / Collapse search
China

Trump administration won't block Chinese companies from US stock exchanges

By FOXBusiness
Wilbur Ross: We can expect progress on U.S.-China trade talks in coming weeks

The Treasury Department clarified its position on Chinese companies listing shares on U.S. exchanges ending speculation over a potential crackdown.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said on Saturday according to Bloomberg. Both the New York Stock Exchange, owned by ICE and the Nasdaq, actively court foreign companies to list on their exchanges.

On Monday U.S. equity futures pointed to a higher open, shaking off concerns that the U.S. was considering limiting future listings. FOX Business confirmed the White House was mulling that option on Friday.

Today is also the end of the third quarter which marks the best three quarters in seven years for the S&P 500, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group.

FOX Business' inquiries to the Treasury Department were not returned at the time of publication.

