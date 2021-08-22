Tropical Storm Henri cancels more than 800 flights from Northeast airports

Tropical Storm Henri has forced the cancellation of around 850 flights departing from and arriving at airports in the Northeast, as it made landfall in Rhode Island Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 221 flights in and out of Boston Logan International had been canceled. A similar number was reported out of Newark Liberty International in New Jersey, according to Flight Aware.

In New York, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports reported 103 and 118 cancellations, respectively. In Massachusetts, Nantucket Memorial Airport reported 95 cancellations, and in Connecticut, Bradley International reported 99.

Prior to the weekend, Tri-State and New England government officials each declared state of emergencies, urging residents to stay home as the inclement weather hit the Northeast region.

"Those who can stay home during the storm are advised to stay indoors, said Mayor Bill de Blasio during a briefing Saturday. "Heavy rain may lead to potential flooding in low lying areas throughout the city.

The National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that heavy rainfall may result is small flooding throughout Long Island, New England, eastern New York, New Jersey and northeast Pennsylvania.

Flood watch remains in effect into late Sunday afternoon. Areas that are more prone to flooding may result in resident evacuation if deemed necessary.