Henri sends wealthy Hamptons, Cape Cod residents and vacationers packing

Tropical Storm Henri is disrupting life in some of the wealthiest vacation hotspots in America, as it prepares to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England.

Residents and vacationers were left with a decision to make as Henri made its way toward the coast: stay or leave. Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday morning.

Under normal conditions, Boston residents typically make their way to the Bourne Bridge to enjoy weekend boats rides, but Henri had other plans. Residents took preventative measures, hauling boats out of the water and evacuating themselves.

"Damage from being tied to a dock, that's the worst thing there is for a boat because there's nowhere for it go, so you get them out," Al Lheureux told Boston 25 News.

Just under 30 minutes west of the popular weekend hang-out, Cape Cod gas stations ran out of fuel. Long Islanders can relate to the same ordeal.

On the other hand, the sense of urgency did not strike immediately for Hampton residents. That changed eventually.

"We have a lot of wealthy people. There’s no doubt that we do, but everybody pulls together in an emergency," said Southampton town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. "So, you know, yeah, there are people hanging out on their yachts at the moment drinking martinis, but they’re also starting to talk about this storm and I’m sure they’re going to want to be helpful."

Fire Island visitors were forced to evacuate as well.

A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday for Manasquan Inlet New Jersey to Chatham Massachusetts, including Long Island and New York City, and Block Island, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.

Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, and Andrew Cuomo of New York, all declared state of emergencies. President Biden approved New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island's state of emergency.

Winds were expected to hit the Northeast at 70 mph Sunday morning with the storm bringing in between 3 and 6 feet of rainfall in some areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.