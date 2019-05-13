Top 10 major cities cashing in on movie tourism

New York City and Los Angeles are naturally among the top destinations for movie and television buffs to tour, but they're not the only historic Hollywood landmarks.

Plenty of famous filming has also taken place outside of the U.S. as well, hitting historic cities such as Rome, Paris and London.

In 2017, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) credited "motion picture activities" for boosting the U.K. GDP growth. Over a 3-year period, from 2014 to 2017, the "economic value" of the U.K.'s entertainment industries grew by more than 72 percent, The Guardian reported at the time, citing the ONS.

But the U.S. is still the entertainment giant — with Los Angeles apparently dominating the market when it comes to job opportunities within the industry.

A 2018 study, commissioned by the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office, found that L.A. county's employment rate in film and digital media industries grew by more than 23 percent from 2011 to 2016, while New York City's only increased by 12 percent during that same time period, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"Film-induced tourism is one of the fast-growing sectors of the tourism industry. The increasing popularity of film-induced tourism owes to the rise of international travel and the growth of the entertainment industry," an article published in the Scientific Review of Physical Culture on film tourism states. "Within the last decade, film-induced tourism has gained increasing attention from academics and the industry alike."

In August, travel searches for Singapore spiked after "Crazy Rich Asians," which grossed nearly $240 million worldwide, hit theaters. According to The Wrap, inquiries about the island city-state, where the film was set, jumped 20 percent on Orbitz after the premiere.

On Sunday, travel site The Travel created a list of the 10 top cities for movie tourism.

Paris is one of the top destinations the travel site recommended for those interested in movie tours, specifically suggesting a tour of the Montmartre neighborhood. The No. 2 city the site pointed out was Chicago, where iconic films such as "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "The Blues Brothers" were taped.

If you're a Sherlock Holmes fan, you'll want to hit up Baker Street in London, The Travel suggested.

Here's a look at The Travel's full list.