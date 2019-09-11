These are the best, worst cities for commuting by stress level

If you drive to work, it might be time to move to the western parts of the U.S., according to experts.

Continue Reading Below

The wellness organization known as Sleep Help conducted a study that analyzed commutes by stress level. In its findings, the organization found commutes are getting longer and more drivers are hitting the road during peak hours.

One study the report cited by Robert Half, found that nearly one-quarter of workers have even left a job due to a bad commute. With an estimate of 85.3 percent of workers commuting by car, that’s a significant portion of people quitting over undesirable routes.

To get to the bottom of what makes a commute stressful, Sleep Help analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Allstate’s America’s Best Drivers Report. What the analysis found include populations migrating away from city centers, traffic congestion and impaired driver safety—all of which, subsequently lengthen drive times.

Man driver Truck. / Transportation Industry (iStock)

Sleep Help broke down its stress metric with the following factors: Population, average one-way commute time, average annual days with precipitation, relative collision likelihood and percentage of workers who drive.

Advertisement

Overall, researchers at Sleep Help found that major cities on the East and West Coasts had the most stressful commutes with long travel times, crowded roads and sometimes frequent rain. Cities in the Southwest had least stressful commutes—which may have something to do with drier weather conditions and shorter commute times. Arizona appears on the list an astounding five times.

Here are the most and least stressful cities for commuters, according to Sleep Help.

Cities with the most stressful commutes

Detroit, Michigan, USA - streets of east side Detroit.

1. Detroit, M.I.

Population: 673,103

673,103 Average one-way commute time: 25.4 minutes

25.4 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 135 days

135 days Relative collision likelihood: 22.9 percent above average

22.9 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 83.0 percent

2. Miramar, F.L.

Population: 140,323

140,323 Average one-way commute time: 31.0 minutes

31.0 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 145 days

145 days Relative collision likelihood: 18.8 percent above average

18.8 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 83.9 percent

3. Paterson, N.J.

Population: 148,678

148,678 Average one-way commute time: 24.3 minutes

24.3 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 123 days

123 days Relative collision likelihood: 33.8 percent above average

33.8 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 84.7 percent

4. Fremont, C.A.

Population: 234,954

234,954 Average one-way commute time: 34.9 minutes

34.9 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 65 days

65 days Relative collision likelihood: 40.9 percent above average

40.9 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 83.0 percent

5. Bellevue, W.A.

Population: 144,459

144,459 Average one-way commute time: 23.8 minutes

23.8 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 157 days

157 days Relative collision likelihood: 27.3 percent above average

27.3 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 75.0 percent

6. Pembroke Pines, F.L.

Population: 170,703

170,703 Average one-way commute time: 31.8 minutes

31.8 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 122 days

122 days Relative collision likelihood: 16.2 percent above average

16.2 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 94.9 percent

7. Glendale, C.A.

Population: 203,066

203,066 Average one-way commute time: 27.9 minutes

27.9 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 43 days

43 days Relative collision likelihood: 99.4 percent above average

99.4 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 85.3 percent

85.3 percent Diversity of times that people leave for work: Worse than average

8. Baltimore, M.D.

Population: 611,648

611,648 Average one-way commute time: 31.6 minutes

31.6 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 116 days

116 days Relative collision likelihood: 151.7 percent above average

151.7 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 67.3 percent

9. San Jose, C.A.

Population: 1,035,353

1,035,353 Average one-way commute time: 31.3 minutes

31.3 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 108 days

108 days Relative collision likelihood: 44.8 percent above average

44.8 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 87.3 percent

10. Tacoma, W.A.

Population: 213,426

213,426 Average one-way commute time: 30.6 minutes

30.6 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 149 days

149 days Relative collision likelihood: 33.8 percent above average

33.8 percent above average Percentage of workers who drive: 84.0 percent

Cities with the least stressful commutes

Downtown Scottsdale and suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, with the White Tank Mountain Range in the background

1. Mesa, A.Z.

Population: 496,395

496,395 Average one-way commute time: 24.7 minutes

24.7 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 35 days

35 days Relative collision likelihood: 8.9 percent below average

8.9 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 77.3 percent

2. Scottsdale, A.Z.

Population: 249,947

249,947 Average one-way commute time: 22.8 minutes

22.8 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 30 days

30 days Relative collision likelihood: 8.9 percent below average

8.9 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 88.4 percent

3. Tucson, A.Z.

Population: 535,676

535,676 Average one-way commute time: 22.3 minutes

22.3 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 51 days

51 days Relative collision likelihood: 1.2 percent below average

1.2 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 87.8 percent

4. Chandler, A.Z.

Population: 253,448

253,448 Average one-way commute time: 24.8 minutes

24.8 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 28 days

28 days Relative collision likelihood: 5.6 percent below average

5.6 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 89.7 percent

5. Brownsville, T.X.

Population: 183,292

183,292 Average one-way commute time: 21.1 minutes

21.1 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 72 days

72 days Relative collision likelihood: 29.1 percent below average

29.1 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 89.0 percent

6. Gilbert, A.Z.

Population: 242,362

242,362 Average one-way commute time: 28.3 minutes

28.3 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 30 days

30 days Relative collision likelihood: 1.2 percent below average

1.2 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 94.6 percent

7. Overland Park, K.S.

Population: 191,263

191,263 Average one-way commute time: 20.0 minutes

20.0 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 66 days

66 days Relative collision likelihood: 14.8 percent below average

14.8 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 87.8 percent

8. Reno, N.V.

Population: 248,860

248,860 Average one-way commute time: 20.4 minutes

20.4 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 51 days

51 days Relative collision likelihood: 6.5 percent below average

6.5 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 84.2 percent

9. McAllen, T.X.

Population: 142,699

142,699 Average one-way commute time: 18.4 minutes

18.4 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 48 days

48 days Relative collision likelihood: 14.8 percent below average

14.8 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 82.8 percent

10. Fort Collins, C.O.

Population: 165,089

165,089 Average one-way commute time: 20.6 minutes

20.6 minutes Average annual days with precipitation: 87 days

87 days Relative collision likelihood: 16.1 percent below average

16.1 percent below average Percentage of workers who drive: 87.7 percent

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS