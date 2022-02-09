Texas and Missouri open investigations into GoFundMe for blocking Freedom Convoy donations

The attorneys general of Missouri and Texas have announced that they are investigating GoFundMe for shutting down a fundraiser for the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers in Canada.

"GoFundMe’s response to an anti-mandate, pro-liberty movement should ring alarm bells to anyone using the donation platform and, more broadly, any American wanting to protect their constitutional rights," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a press release Wednesday.

Paxton also accused the fundraising platform of hypocrisy. "Many Texans showed their solidarity with Canadian truckers, who are proudly protesting vaccine mandates, by donating through GoFundMe," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Those Texans intended for their contributions to go to this worthy cause. However, GoFundMe’s abrupt refusal to channel donations to the truckers is hypocritical and ultimately reflects their woke values. After all, GoFundMe has no problem facilitating donations to many left-wing radical groups that have terrorized our country for years."

Missouri's Eric Schmitt similarly accused GoFundMe of trying to silence the Freedom Convoy, which has captured media attention for its resistance to coronavirus-related restrictions.

"Today, my Office officially launched an investigation into GoFundMe’s actions to silence the Freedom Convoy. Earlier this afternoon, my Office sent a civil investigative demand to GoFundMe to get to the bottom of why the Freedom Convoy’s fundraiser was removed from the platform and why funds were not immediately refunded to contributors or given to the fundraiser’s organizer," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital Wednesday.

"I will not stand by and allow these big tech firms to perniciously cancel or stifle speech they disagree with. Stay tuned."

GoFundMe did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The company blocked $10 million in donations intended for those participating in the Ottawa protests.

Texas, for its part, issued a civil investigative demand ordering the company to, among other things, preserve related documents and produce documents without redaction.

In a press release, GoFundMe indicated it was concerned about unlawful activity at the protests.

"GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created," the release read. It added. "We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

The situation "evolved," the company said, and therefore "no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers."

Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently told Fox News Digital that the state will be investigating GoFundMe.

"But I think Big Tech, I mean, it's almost like they're cutting off the nose to spite their face. They're so ideological, they're in this bubble, and they take these actions that alienate so many of their potential customers that they're going to end up, I think, really hurting what they're trying to accomplish," DeSantis said.

Fox News' Kelly Laco and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.