Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo

Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week.

Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.

The company is also offering prizes to a handful of other individuals who get smaller tattoos of the promotional logo.

A 3″ by 3″ tattoo imprinted on a person's shoulder blade, forearm or calf will get them free sandwiches for one year awarded as $4,380 worth of gift cards.

TACO BELL CUSTOMERS SUE, CLAIM MANAGER POURED BOILING WATER ON THEM IN DISPUTE OVER WRONG ORDER

And fans can receive free sandwiches for a month, awarded as a $372 gift card, if they receive a 2″ by 2″ logo tattoo.

While only one 12″ by 12″ tattoo will be offered, a combined maximum of eight 3″ by 3″ or 2″ by 2″ tattoos will be offered.

The tattoos will be imprinted by two-time "Ink Master" Champion DJ Tambe or a member of his team at Bad Apple Tattoo between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m PT.

OHIO MCDONALD'S FRANCHISE OWNER, A VETERAN, PAID WORKERS AMID CLOSURE: I'VE BEEN IN THEIR SHOES'

The offer is eligible to any legal U.S. resident 21 years of age or older and will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The promotion is only available for walk-ins. Participants must sign a release, and agree to the tattoo parlor's shop policy before they can get their tattoo.

Individuals attending the block party who do not wish to get a tattoo will still be offered a free, six-inch sub sandwich from the Subway Series menu, and can enjoy the dance floor, graffiti artist creating a mural throughout the day and more.

SUBWAY UNVEILS NEW ‘SUBWAY SERIES’ MENU WITH BIG PROMOTION

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The promotion comes after Subway gave away a million six-inch sandwiches earlier this month to announce the launch of its new Subway Series menu.