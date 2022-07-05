Subway unveils new 'Subway Series' menu with big promotion

Restaurant chain Subway is giving away up to a million free 6-inch sandwiches to celebrate the launch of its "Subway Series" menu – which it’s hailing as the "most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history."

The 12 new creations – which are divided into the categories of Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs – have been given names such as "The Great Garlic", "Bella Mozza" and "The Outlaw."

"On July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time, up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs will be offered across the nation," the company said in a statement. "Guests have the opportunity to visit a participating Subway location during this timeframe and pick one free sandwich from the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches."

Subway says the new sandwiches "are the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and freshly baked bread, allowing guests to explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization."

"The all-new Subway Series continues the transformation journey Subway began last summer with the Eat Fresh® Refresh which introduced more than 20 new and refreshed ingredients to its menu," it added. "Since then, Subway's team of culinary experts spent more than a year applying six decades of sandwich skill and testing hundreds of recipes to create the 12 sandwiches that earned a coveted spot on The Subway Series menu."

"While guests are still able to order their go-to customized classic, Subway is encouraging fans across America to try the best sandwich they've never created," it also said.