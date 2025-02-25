San Francisco losing high-end grocery store in former X headquarters

San Francisco is losing a high-end grocery store operating on the first-floor of the former X headquarters.



X, which was known as Twitter when it was founded in 2006 until owner Elon Musk changed its name in 2023, used to be housed at 1355 Market Street prior to moving to Texas. The Market Grocery Department has operated for 10 years, but will be closing on Friday, according to social media posts.

"All food venues will continue to be open during the restructuring," an Instagram post from @visitthemarket reads, referring to the business' food hall.

FOX Business reached out to The Market's owner, Chris Foley, but did not immediately hear back.

Foley told the San Francisco Chronicle that daily sales dropped from $60,000 in 2019 to just $2,300 present day. He said the store's struggles went beyond the departure of X.

"The city, during COVID and after, basically let the meth addicts and homeless take over," Foley said, placing blame on city leaders. He also told the Chronicle small businesses will continue to be "bludgeoned to death" until companies require workers to return to offices rather than work remotely.

San Francisco's former mayor, London Breed, lost her re-election bid last year to current Mayor Daniel Lurie. Lurie's office did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Foley told the San Francisco Standard his friends and neighbors said they stopped going to The Market because of fights in front of the store.

Along with lower foot traffic, Foley has blamed people for stealing groceries and food from the store's hot bar, which was forced to close.

The business owner, who is also a developer, told the Standard he has a few projects in the works in the area.

"It’s going to get better," Foley told the Standard. "San Francisco still has Silicon Valley, Tahoe, Santa Cruz, the Bay, and the Golden Gate Bridge. But it’s going to take a while, especially for Mid-Market."