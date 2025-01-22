Bloomingdale's to close store in downtown San Francisco

Bloomingdale’s plans to shutter its massive store within the San Francisco Centre shopping mall in the coming months.

The brand, owned by Macy’s, said in a statement to FOX Business that the location within the mall "will remain open until late spring 2025" and then close its doors.

Bloomingdale’s location within the San Francisco Centre, a shopping mall near the city’s Union Square area in downtown, spans nearly 339,000 square feet, according to a leasing brochure.

Bloomingdale’s also said that San Francisco "has been home to the brand for nearly two incredible decades" and that it was "hopeful to be back to serve the San Francisco community in the future and look forward to introducing new ways to provide enhanced service to our loyal local shoppers."

The upcoming Bloomingdale’s exit, earlier reported by local media outlets, follows Michael Kors, a luxury brand known for its clothing and handbags, closing its store in the San Francisco Centre.

San Francisco Centre has lost tenants such as Adidas, American Eagle, J. Crew, Madewell, Aldo, Nordstrom and L’Occitane in recent years.

The mall remains home to Aritzia, Bath & Body Works, Coach, Kate Spade, Rolex, Ray Ban and Tumi, among others, according to its online store directory.

In June, the shopping mall said it had locked in leases for seven new companies. That included five for retail and two for offices, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

FOX Business reached out to Trident Pacific Real Estate Group, the firm that became the San Francisco Centre’s receiver in 2023, and JLL, the company listed on the mall’s website as managing the property, for comment on Bloomingdale’s leaving the location.

Mayor Daniel Lurie called Bloomingdale’s pull-out "disappointing" in an X post on Tuesday.

The broad Union Square area has faced its share of retail exits over the past couple of years. The reasons have varied, with some pointing to business conditions, lower foot traffic and shifts in the retail sector.

In the X post, Lurie added that he was "energized every day by businesses of all sizes opening and growing in our city" and that the city "continue[s] to work towards the revitalization of the city."

"We are open for business here in San Francisco," he said in an accompanying video. "We’re going to make sure downtown is safe and clean. We are going to start a new police task force focused on those people coming in for conventions, shoppers, visitors, making sure that they feel safe, just like we were able to do last week for JPMorgan’s healthcare conference and we will for the Lunar New Year parade celebrations and the NBA All Star Game."

"There is a lot to look forward to in our city. We are going to get this right. You have my commitment that our department heads, my team are going to work tirelessly to make sure that we bring retailers, businesses, conventions back to San Francisco."