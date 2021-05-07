San Francisco loses biggest convention of 2021 due to COVID-19

San Francisco continues to suffer business setbacks with the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest hit, the city lost a major convention this week, one that helped bring $11 billion in travel and toursim to the city just two years ago, SFGate.com reported.

The American College of Rheumatology canceled its convention that was scheduled to take place in November. The event was expected to draw 16,000 visitors to the Moscone Center.

The conference would have had at least a $30 million impact on the city, according to Joe D'Allesandro, president and CEO of the San Francisco Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"They didn't feel comfortable without having specific guidelines from the state about what conferences will look like in the fall," D'Allesandro told SFGate.com. "Sixty-five percent are international delegates and there's a lot of uncertainly about international arrivals in the states."

The Moscone Center had been fully booked for 2020 and 2021, before the pandemic.

The city typically hosts 30 to 50 major citywide conferences a year. There are currently about eight or 10 conferences scheduled through the end of the year.

California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month the state will fully reopen its economy on June 15 and further relax restrictions.

But there was some good news for San Francisco: State health officials announced that the city will be the first community in the Bay Area to reach the "yellow tier," the least-stringent tier of coronavirus restrictions. The move will set in motion a list of new business reopenings, including of indoor bars and entertainment venues, SFGate.com reported.